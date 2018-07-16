Britney Spears' wardrobe malfunction: Oops she did it again!

And the 'Work B***Ch' is back! We are, of course talking about Britney Spears, who ended her hiatus from tours amidst much anticipation, with her latest, Piece Of Me Tour. However, the tour will not just be remembered for the comeback of Britney Spears, but also for the resurgence of one of her most embarrassing moments; wardrobe malfunction.

On Friday, Britney was grooving to the tunes of her hit 'Do Something' at the theatre inside MGM National Harbor. The Marco Morante designed black bra which she had donned to give a better boost to her cleavage, was troubling her, and even post adjusting the same multiple times, the inevitable happened. A nip-slip found its way out and she didn't notice it for two whole minutes! She recovered like an ace she is, nevertheless.

However, this is not the first time Britney has suffered from a wardrobe malfunction. Back in 2016, at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, it was right when the Grammy winner was performing to I Love Rock 'n' Roll, when her cage bra's top portion came off. Even though one of the dancers came to prevent the moment from going too far, and Britney continued, looked like the cage bra just wasn't in the mood to stay put. Anyhow, with the cooperation of the dancers and Britney's own steely will, they wrapped up the song.

Oops, she did it again, eh? Wardrobe malfunction or not, we surely are bowled with the kickass poise with which the singer handled the situation, both the times.