Bromance alert! Ed Sheeran and Shane Warne enjoy a pint of beer at Lord's

Damn…this is one picture perfect moment that we have witnessed in ages. The God of music, Ed Sheeran and a legend in the field of cricket, Shane Warne came together to be pose for a picture as they met up at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Coming from two different fields, one will not expect them to be on the field and beat each other at the game, but at least they can have a beer and chill, right? And that’s exactly what they did!

The caption and the picture shared by Shane on Instagram says it all. Take a look.

Such handsome men posing for pictures is like one helluva moment that can make any girl go gaga. And the skills that they possess are an added advantage, aren't they?

Shane and Ed have been good friends for a long time. Apparently they met in the year 2014 at a party in Melbourne and have been friends ever since. Talking about their first meeting, Ed had then explained, "I went out in Melbourne with my friends from home - who are the maddest people you have ever met - and people who were more mad.' One of the mad people out of the lot was Shane Warne.

'We were out, we went to the Kylie gig and then ended up out with Shane Warne,' Ed concluded.

