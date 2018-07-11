Bruno Mars forced to evacuate Glasgow Green stage after a fire

Bruno Mars was forced to flee the stage and halt his gig in Glasgow on Tuesday night (July 10) when a fire broke out. According to reports from fans at the event on Glasgow Green, the stage caught fire due to a stray firework hitting the lighting rig.

After Mars exited the stage, fans were shown a safety alert, which read: ‘This is a safety announcement. It is necessary to stop the show, temporarily. Further information to follow.’

Fans took to Twitter to report the fire, mixed with some good-humoured jokes referencing to the lyrics of Mars's hit song 'Uptown Funk'.

For all those wondering ... YES @BrunoMars SET THE FRIKKIN STAGE ON FIRE IN GLASGOW TONIGHT !🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #FoReal 😂😂🤦🏼‍♀️ #BESTNIGHTEVER pic.twitter.com/T11EIxSKLg — Bruno’s G Spot (@SpookyMagoo) July 10, 2018

After seven minutes, Mars returned to the stage and sang that he'd "burnt the stage down in Glasgow'" to the delight of fans.

He’s now back on stage singing “We Burnt the Stage Down in Glasgow” 😂 @BrunoMars 🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/MmXBPwL9yF — Amber Zoe (@imamberzoe) July 10, 2018

A spokesperson for promoter DF Concerts later told The Sun: "During the Bruno Mars show, there was an incident involving one of the stage lights, meaning the show was stopped temporarily. "Thanks to the quick thinking of our stage team, who assessed the situation, this incident was quickly responded to, allowing the show to continue safely."

#BrunoMars confirms the stage went on fire here at Glasgow Green due to a pyrotechnic which forced a temporary pause in the show. He then sings “we burned the stage down in Glasgow”. @BrunoMars pic.twitter.com/a8V6CqlOQz — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) July 10, 2018

Last month, Mars performed at the PinkPop Festival in the Netherlands, when tragedy struck just hours after he left the stage. One person was left dead and three were injured when a vehicle drove into people close to a camping site near the festival. A 34-year-old man later handed himself over to Dutch police, where he was held on suspicion of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.