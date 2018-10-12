Bryan Adams Mumbai concert: Summer of 69 feels in October of 18

Bryan Adams is a legend and the iconic man was in Mumbai to enthral his fans. And he did exactly as expected. His concert in Mumbai ran full house with Mumbaikars bracing the October heat to witness him perform live. It was Adams' fifth concert in India and he was overwhelmed to be entertaining his fans here.

Bryan Adams and co. have curated numerous songs over the years, all touching and beautiful. But Summer Of 69 remains the favourite. He began the concert with Ultimate Love and then moved on to the Summer of 69. There were no bounds to audiences’ happiness as he just mesmerised them with his charm. The concert featured songs like Cuts Like A Knife, 18 Till I Die, I Think About you and few more.

But there was a little surprise too! During the concert, Adams broke into Kiki and sang a few lines asking the audience 'do you love me'. It was a sweet moment that met with a loud cheer from the crowd. The event went smoothly and the approximately two-hour long show left us on Cloud Number Nine!

Bryan Adams will now head to Bengaluru for his concert scheduled on October 13 followed by one in Delhi on October 14.