Bryan Adams sings ‘And I love her’ by The Beatles on Valentine’s Day

Bryan Adams is the king of romance when it comes to music. He has been responsible for a number of epic ballads, most famously Everything I do (I Do It For You), which topped the charts for a record-breaking 16 weeks. The summer of 69 singer has taken every music lover for a beautiful joyride with his hits and it would not be wrong to say that he has been the pioneer singer when it comes to the romantic genre.

But, it seems Adams had something else in mind for this Valentine’s Day. In an Instagram post, the ‘Heaven’ singer wished everyone a Happy Valentine's Day as he sang a song from the band ‘The Beatles’. Revealing that ‘The Beatles’ is his all-time favourite band, Bryan Adams sang a part of the famous 1964 song ‘And I love her’.

Born on 5th November 1959, Adams rose to fame in North America with his 1983 album ‘Cuts like a Knife’. Just a year later, he released his second album Reckless, which produced some of his best-known songs, including ‘Run to You’ and ‘Summer of '69’. The album was an instant hit and he turned into a global star. In 1991, he released ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You’ from the album ‘Waking Up the Neighbours’ and there was no looking back after that. The song became a worldwide becoming number 1 song in many countries, including a record-breaking 16 consecutive weeks in the United Kingdom. Adams also had the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles "Heaven", "All for Love" and "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?"

Now 58, Adams has moved on from singing and uses most of his time doing Photography. He is a renowned photographer and has snapped the Queen for her golden jubilee. Well nevertheless, a love song from Beatles sung by Bryan Adams on Valentine’s Day is just what a music lover can dream of.