In Com Staff June 26 2019, 8.05 pm June 26 2019, 8.05 pm

James Bond star Bryan Marshall has died at 81. The actor was known for his role as Commander Talbot in the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me. He also starred in Australian soap opera Neighbours. The news was confirmed by an agent at ECA, Esta Charkham, who tweeted, "So sad that my dear old chum Bryan Marshall has gone on ahead. "A wonderful actor - he was so good you never noticed how good he was. "He was a valued chum. His credits are a catalogue of classic British and Australian TV. "Fare Forward Dearest Bryan." Bryan starred alongside Roger Moore's Bond in the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me.

His character was captured at the beginning of the movie before being rescued by 007. Bryan began his acting career in the 1960s when he appeared in Michael Caine flick, Alfie. The role he was considered to be most famous for was his portrayal of Councillor Harris in the crime film The Long Good Friday in 1980.