image
Tuesday, December 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bullied Pete Davidson opens up, Ariana Grande wants fans to tone it down

Hollywood

Bullied Pete Davidson opens up, Ariana Grande wants fans to tone it down

Debanu DasDebanu Das   December 04 2018, 10.59 pm
back
Ariana GrandeEntertainmenthollywoodPete Davidson
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: PM Modi graces the function
ALSO READ

Ariana Grande covers up Pete Davidson, pays tribute to her ex

Ariana Grande accused of 'milking' Mac Miller, hits back with full power

Piers Morgan’s spat with Ariana Grande upsets his son Spencer Morgan