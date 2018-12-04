Bullied Pete Davidson opens up, Ariana Grande wants fans to tone it down

Ariana Grande may have split from Pete Davidson and lost Mac Miller, but she still has a lot of love for her exes. After covering up her tattoo of Pete’s dad’s serial number with the name of Miller’s dog, Grande now wants her fans to be kind to Pete, who until recently was her fiancé. The singer mentioned that she feels ‘irrevocable love’ towards him. That comes after Pete posted a statement on Instagram over him getting bullied by some people.

Pete had posted on the social media website about the amount of online hate that he received since his breakup with Ariana. In his post, he mentioned about suffering from a borderline personality disorder and being suicidal.

A source told People that the comedian feels like he is being attacked. “The whole story is not out there and people are bullying Pete for something that is not his fault,” said the source. “This is definitely bullying, her fans are continuously bullying him. He has a mental illness and no one seems to care about that.” The source further added that Davidson wouldn’t have shared the post until a waiter at a restaurant began filming him, after putting on Ariana’s newest track Thank U, Next.

As the news of Pete’s bullying reached Grande, the singer posted on Instagram that she cares “deeply about Pete and his health.” She also told her fans to stop attacking him. “I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point,” Grande added in her post.