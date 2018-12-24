Bumblebee: Travis Knight's featurette will give you insights of its making

Transformers: The Last Knight was the previous outing of the live-action franchise and it failed to impress the audience. It went on to be one of the lowest grossing films. The makers are all set to make a comeback with a bang. The prequel, Bumblebee, of the high octane franchise, is just a few days away from its release and is helmed by the Oscar-winning director, Travis Knight. Travis, who made his directional debut with Kubo and the Two Strings, has jumped into live-action filmmaking with the film.

Now, the makers of Bumblebee have unveiled a featurette feat. Travis Knight. The short clip sees the cast and the crew talking about the director and his incredible storytelling talents, along with insights from the film that is sure to raise your anticipation. Going by the first look, Bumblebee already looks like a big win for the makers. “I was a child of the ‘80s. I grew up loving those classic, Spielbergian coming-of-age tales, and that was something that I wanted to bring to Bumblebee,” Knight says in the video.

Starring Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, and Stephen Schneider, Bumblebee will hit the theatres on January 4, 2019.