image
Friday, August 24th 2018
English
By George: Clooney and Dwayne Johnson make Taureans proud

hollywood

By George: Clooney and Dwayne Johnson make Taureans proud

Murtuza IqbalMurtuza Iqbal   August 24 2018, 1.07 pm
back
Akshay KumarBirthdayDwayne JohnsonEntertainmentForbes highest-paid actor listGeorge ClooneyhollywoodSalman KhanTaurus
nextAnirudh’s worthy contribution to Samantha’s U Turn!
ALSO READ

Exclusive: PM's 'Modis' operandi for Mann Ki Baat

Khadi is the new cool at LFW, Rasika Dugal proves it

Indian Idol worshipper: Here’s the dark side of the moon