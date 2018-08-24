By George: Clooney and Dwayne Johnson make Taureans proud

Recently, Forbes announced the list of top 10 highest-paid actors in the world. The top two positions were secured by George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson respectively. Well, even our B-Town actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar made it to the list. While the former is at ninth spot, the latter has occupied the seventh position. But right now we want to talk about the two actors who are at the top spot, George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson.

Clooney and Johnson, both are Taureans. While the Tomorrowland actor celebrates his birthday on May 6, the Baywatch star was born on May 2. Well, we must say that the Taureans rule. The earnings of Clooney is USD 239 million and Johnson’s earnings is USD 124 million.

So these two men are super rich. We decided to dig into some traits of Taureans and believe us these two men fit the bill perfectly.

Tend to be good with finances

They are the two highest paid actors in the world, and we are sure they know how to manage their finances. By the way, do you guys know Clooney had no release in past two years as an actor still is at number one spot in the list? A true Taurean for sure.

Hardworking

We have always heard ‘hard work is the key to success’, but let’s not ignore, it also a key to making money. So, if you are not hard working, you won’t get success and money. Well, Clooney has been in the industry since 35 years and Johnson since 17 years, of course, it is their hard work that has made them reach to this level.

Materialistic

One of the synonyms of the word ‘materialistic’ is ‘money-oriented’. George Clooney and Dwayne Johnson surely fit here because if they were not money-oriented, they wouldn’t be in the top 10 highest-paid actors list.