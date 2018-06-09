Call yourself the biggest Avengers: Infinity Wars fan? You can’t compete with THIS man

The 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic series ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ has a huge fan following and we remember how the audience in India had gone insane the day it released. If you’re reading this right now, you would probably consider yourself one of the biggest fans, but let us give you a reality check!

A popular YouTuber named Tony “Nem” Mitchell claims to be the biggest fan of the movie and we have come to believe him because the man has already watched the movie 46 times and he is still counting!

We back baby! 46th time watching #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Fpar0RHOdG — Nem: The Infinity Watcher (@NemRaps) June 8, 2018

He revealed to Polygon, “I’m going to watch it as many times as possible. It might not be every day, but I want to support Marvel and the Russo brothers.”

Mitchell doesn’t support piracy and he wants to support the makers and push the box office business beyond $2 million mark.

If we do the math, the average price of a movie ticket in the USA is $8.73 (Rs 590) as reported by National Association of Theatre which means Mitchell would have spent around $428 on the tickets that is Rs 28,000 until now. Mitchell continues with his fandom for Infinity War by posting every time he goes to catch a screening. Do you hold the madness as this man? We bet not!