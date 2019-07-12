Singer Camila Cabello is currently basking in the glory of her successful solo career. Her most recent song Senorita with her rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes became the top streamed song of Spotify and Apple Music within a week. Her most famous song Havana became Spotify’s Most Streamed Song Ever by a Solo Female Artist. Having said that, not very long ago, the 20-year-old singer was a normal human being who obsessed over One Direction and Ed Sheeran. Camilla penned an emotional note on Friday about what it was like to work with Ed Sheeran who was her idol when she was 13 years old.
Camila Cabello is one of twenty singers who are collaborating with Ed on his album No. 6 Collaborations Project. She is a part of the track South of the Border that also features Cardi B. Camila took to Instagram to share a video of the two rehearsing the song. She talked about being 13 and listening to Ed's songs." this guy right here is one of the most meaningful artists in my life and 13 year old me would never believe this video." she wrote in the captions.
Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
this is probably one of the most surreal things I’ve ever seen, Ed’s team sent me this from our session in Nashville when we were writing my verse for south of the border, I just saw it in the car and had this weird surreal feeling of being 13 years old listening to “be like you” and “autumn leaves” and “fall”- this guy right here is one of the most meaningful artists in my life and 13 year old me would never believe this video. I know we’re friends now so sorry for the not playing cool moment, but genuinely, this is a sick full circle, special moment for me, being on a song with an artist that’s meant so fucking much to me. I have so many memories with these man’s songs. And he’s such a lovely person!!! I’m just emotional. 😭 life is wild. Dreams are wild. I’m so in awe of how things happen and how things you could never imagine can happen. and it’s only more of a pleasure getting to know you as a person- so kind, genuine, and awesome. I’m about to JAM this album right now cause I haven’t heard the other songs and I’m so excited!!!! Congrats on more amazing music!!! , Love you dude @teddysphotos
A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on
Ed Sheeran's album No 6 Collaborations Projects features about 20 artists including Eminem, Justin Beiber, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Khalid among many others. It is slated to release on July 12, 2019.Read More