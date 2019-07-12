Antara Kashyap July 12 2019, 2.14 pm July 12 2019, 2.14 pm

Singer Camila Cabello is currently basking in the glory of her successful solo career. Her most recent song Senorita with her rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes became the top streamed song of Spotify and Apple Music within a week. Her most famous song Havana became Spotify’s Most Streamed Song Ever by a Solo Female Artist. Having said that, not very long ago, the 20-year-old singer was a normal human being who obsessed over One Direction and Ed Sheeran. Camilla penned an emotional note on Friday about what it was like to work with Ed Sheeran who was her idol when she was 13 years old.

Camila Cabello is one of twenty singers who are collaborating with Ed on his album No. 6 Collaborations Project. She is a part of the track South of the Border that also features Cardi B. Camila took to Instagram to share a video of the two rehearsing the song. She talked about being 13 and listening to Ed's songs." this guy right here is one of the most meaningful artists in my life and 13 year old me would never believe this video." she wrote in the captions.

Check out the video below: