Antara Kashyap June 25 2019, 5.04 pm June 25 2019, 5.04 pm

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have dropped a track Senorita along with a super steamy music video. This is their second collaboration after I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2015. The new music video features a lot of salsa dancing and motorcycles and shows the pair of friends as lovers. The two were speculated to be dating when their first track came out and the new track only adds fuel to their fans' hopes. Now Camila Cabello has posted a hilarious but adorable BTS video of them practising for their music video, when during a step, Shwan drops Camila.

Taking to Instagram, Camila posted the video of her hilarious fall as Shawn Mendes failed to catch her while dancing Salsa. In the caption, she asked Mendes if he remembered dropping Camila, and announced that the second part of the Senorita BTS videos was coming soon. The singer, who was a part of girl band Fifth Harmony, is currently dating YouTuber and relationship coach Matthew Hussey. This rubbishes all the rumours of Shawn and Camila dating that has been going around the internet for years now. Their fans, however, are still hopeful that the singers are a couple in real life and have come up with the 'ship' name 'Shawmila.'

Check out the adorable video below:

The BTS video shows them goofing around during their dance routine. After the incident, Shawn is seen saying to the camera, "You can't just drop Camila Cabello, you can't do that. I can't do that again or it's over for me." The video also takes us to the location of the shoot and shows the singer watching their takes. The part one BTS video ends with a blooper of the music video.

The duo released Senorita on June 21, 2019. The duo has received a lot of success in their respective careers. Shawn Mendes last released a track called If I Can't Have You along with a music video in May, which received a lot of appreciation. His 2018 self-titled album was also well received. Camila, on the other hand, received success in her solo career after a messy split from Fifth Harmony. Her track Havana became the Bestselling Single of 2018 according to Forbes, It was also the highest streamed song by a female artist in 2018 on Spotify. She is reportedly starring in and as Cinderella in the James Corden produced version, which will give the fairytale a modern spin.