Pop star Camila Cabello is getting her big acting break in one of the most iconic roles in the world. She is going to star as Cinderella. The film will be directed by Pitch Perfect director Kay Cannon and produced by actor and television host James Corden. The studio behind the movie will be Sony and it has apparently put the film up for fast track production. Cinderella is scheduled to be released on the 5th of February 2021.
It is reported that the idea of a different take on Cinderella was the brainchild of James Corden himself. It will be the first time a Latina will be playing a predominantly white character. It will also be very interesting to see if it will be a modern adaptation, set in a city instead of a fairy-tale kingdom. Cinderella has been adapted into several movies- the 1950 animated Disney film and the two live-action remakes - the 1977 version starring Brandy and Whitney Houston and the 2015 version with Lily James, Richard Madden and Cate Blanchett in lead roles.
Camila Cabello's debut album Camila was a huge success. She received two Grammy nominations for her track Havana, which also became the most streamed song by a female artist on Spotify. The singer was a part of the girl band Fifth Harmony who received fame on the X Factor USA stage. After four years together the group shocked fans when they announced that Camila had left the band. More drama unfolded when Camila responded to rumours of hostility by saying that the relationship between the five members was strained. After she left the band, her solo career took off when track Havana topped the charts and became extremely popular. Her debut album Camila released in January 2018 and featured commendable discography including Never Be The Same, Havana and She Loves Control. It is also reported that she will be working on the music for Cinderella as well.Read More