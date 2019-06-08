Antara Kashyap June 08 2019, 12.07 am June 08 2019, 12.07 am

Pop star Camila Cabello is getting her big acting break in one of the most iconic roles in the world. She is going to star as Cinderella. The film will be directed by Pitch Perfect director Kay Cannon and produced by actor and television host James Corden. The studio behind the movie will be Sony and it has apparently put the film up for fast track production. Cinderella is scheduled to be released on the 5th of February 2021.

It is reported that the idea of a different take on Cinderella was the brainchild of James Corden himself. It will be the first time a Latina will be playing a predominantly white character. It will also be very interesting to see if it will be a modern adaptation, set in a city instead of a fairy-tale kingdom. Cinderella has been adapted into several movies- the 1950 animated Disney film and the two live-action remakes - the 1977 version starring Brandy and Whitney Houston and the 2015 version with Lily James, Richard Madden and Cate Blanchett in lead roles.