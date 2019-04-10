Camila Cabello to make acting debut in Cinderella remake

Afp April 10 2019, 5.03 pm April 10 2019, 5.03 pm

This will be Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Camila Cabello's feature acting debut. The retelling of the classic fairytale will be helmed by Kay Cannon, who made her directorial debut with comedy Blockers, starring John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz, but is most famous for writing the Pitch Perfect films. Her other credits include 30 Rock and New Girl.

Camila Cabello will also be closely involved with the music for the film. The story is described as "a modern reimaging of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, with a musical bent thrown in for good measure," as per The Hollywood Reporter. The project has been put on the fast track for production.

Cabello was part of the girl group Fifth Harmony before going solo. Her single Havana hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts in the same week. It was Spotify's most-streamed song ever by a solo female artist with a billion streams, as well as being named 2018's best-selling digital single worldwide by music industry organization IFPI.