Canadian cops do what the Avengers couldn’t: Arrest Thanos!

It took a mad Titan like Thanos to make the Avengers come together and – let him slip past them. The galaxy’s best and brightest superheroes had joined hands in the quest to hunt down the terrorising supervillain. But despite their best efforts, Thanos escaped, killing half the galaxy. But the Canadian police spotted him and brought him to justice.

On May 12, a man dressed in a Thanos costume in Canada was seen held up against a police vehicle, making people around him crack jokes and click pictures. There’s no detail about the arrest but people aren’t ready to stop laughing yet.

Marvel Studios releases title for Avengers 4: “Thanos Gets Busted”@MarvelStudios https://t.co/dWGjQxBJWg — TinaLouise Trépanier (@TPSFrenchCop) May 13, 2018

Just like in the comics wow! pic.twitter.com/LbRL9P7jfL — actually Todoroki (@zamomsu3) May 12, 2018

This incident isn’t the first time that a police department made use of a fictional character to draw attention. Following the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the Mumbai Police tweeted an illustration that angered many as it contained spoilers.