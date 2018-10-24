Hollywood Canadian rapper's stunt goes fatally wrong Prajakta Ajgaonkar October 24 2018, 4.04 pm October 24 2018, 4.04 pm

A stunt gone horribly wrong for Canadian rapper Jon James McMurray, who sadly lost his life on 20th October. He was filming in British Columbia on an aircraft, when his plane walked too far along the wing of the Cessna that caused the plane to move downwards. “Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn't have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly,” as stated by his management to the Canadian media.

The pilot had a safe landing and nobody else suffered any form of injury. Reports suggest that the Canadian authorities will be investigating the matter. Speaking of the 34-year-old rapper, he was a former professional skier, and had a reputation for mixing his stunts with music. He had shared a video on social media some three weeks back, in which he depicted two light aircrafts he used for filming and including footage of him skydiving out of the plane.

"His passion for making music videos and performing stunts were combined, and Jon pushed music in a new direction that was unchartered (sic) territory," his management said.

He had been working on the project for months and had “trained intensely” for it, said the statement.

May his soul rest in peace.