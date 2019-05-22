Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at the Chopard Trophee dinner, thanks to her tight dress!

Divya Ramnani May 22 2019, 12.00 am May 22 2019, 12.00 am

Hollywood actor Elle Fanning, who also happens to be a jury member at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, went through a minor health hazard at one of the events at Cannes. The Maleficent actor, on Monday, fainted while she was at the Chopard Trophee dinner party. According to a report in Variety, it so happened that the director of the festival, Thierry Fremaux had just introduced Francois Civil on stage and that’s when Elle collapsed and fell off the chair.

According to an eyewitness, the 21-year-old actor’s fainting moment took place within a fraction of seconds. The source said, “She quickly recovered before leaving,” they added, “Most people in the room didn't even notice until after there was a brief pause, during which word quickly spread through the venue about what happened.” Hours later, Elle Fanning took to her Instagram account and confirmed the news. She also updated fans on her health. The actor wrote that she did faint, however, there is nothing to worry about.

Have a look at Elle Fanning’s Instagram post here:

Reportedly, Elle’s elder sister Dakota Fanning and British star Colin Firth came to her rescue. The duo quickly helped Elle when she fell off her chair and she was rushed away by Dakota and their security guards. Post the incident, Fanning took solace in her pyjamas and her Instagram post is proof.

Talking about Elle’s attire for the day, it was a nude-coloured gown that featured a pleated bust and central bow with flowery details throughout.

Have a look at Elle Fanning’s outfit here:

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning is the youngest jury person at the Cannes Film Festival. Expressing her excitement on the same, Elle said, "I was in complete shock when I got that phone call and that question if I wanted to be a member of the Cannes Jury. I feel just really honoured and I feel proud to represent a young voice in the festival."