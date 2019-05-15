  3. Hollywood
Cannes 2019: Glitzy film festival opens teeming with stars

Hollywood

Cannes 2019: Glitzy film festival opens teeming with stars

Having watched its thunder stolen in recent years by Venice, this time Cannes is putting its much smaller rival back in its place.

back
Cannes 2019Cannes Film Festival 2019Rambo Vrocketman
nextCannes 2019: The prestigious film festival in numbers

within