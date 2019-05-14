Cannes 2019: Here's when the Indian celebs will appear at the red carpet

Darshana Devi May 14 2019, 6.16 pm May 14 2019, 6.16 pm

The 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival commences on May 14 and fans are waiting with bated breath to witness their favourite celebrities to walk the red carpet. It’s the time of the year when the who’s who of the entertainment world will make the world go gaga over their fashion picks. More than anyone else, it’s the B-Town beauties we’re much excited to see and as reports say, they are all set to rock the red carpet at the French Riviera. Before the pictures from the big night start pouring in, we have got you the Cannes 2019 schedule with dates when your favourite B-Townies are making their scintillating entries at the event.

Cannes Film Festival 2019 will go on till May 25, with May 14 having the opening ceremony. Just like the past years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be marking their entries at the French Riviera this year too. While there have been no confirmations, the two are expected to walk the red carpet on May 19 and May 16 respectively. On the other hand, Sonam, who grabbed eyeballs at the Cannes 2018 with her outfit, will reportedly walk the red carpet on May 20 and May 21. Then there’s Kangana Ranaut, who is marking her second attendance at the French Riviera this year. Reports suggest that she will walk the red carpet on May 16. But what took us by shock is TV actor Hina Khan’s Cannes debut this year, where the actor will not only walk the red carpet but also be a speaker at the event. She will also be attending the screening of her short film Lines, which has the backdrop of the Kargil War.

On the other hand, some of the films that will be screened at this year’s event include The Dead Don’t Die, Little Joe, Sorry We Missed You, Atlantics, Rocketman, Diego Maradona, Too Old To Die Young, Parasite, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and others.