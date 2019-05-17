Cannes 2019: Hina Khan is pretty in lavender on the third day of the gala

Ranjini Maitra May 17 2019, 10.31 am May 17 2019, 10.31 am

While we all waited for ladies like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut to turn heads on the red carpet and even rooted for debutants such as Diana Penty, someone else created a massive fashion splash, and quite unexpectedly so! TV star Hina Khan made a commendable debut at the French Riviera on Wednesday. She stunned in a silver shimmery see-through fish-tail gown with puffed shoulders and extended sleeves, created by Ziad Nakad.

Our Friday morning just brightened up as the lady decided to go all lavender for the third day of the festival! Her collared Armine Ohanyan dress with a thick black belt was paired with high buns. She was styled by Sayali Vaidya and her stunning stilettos were courtesy the Truffle Collection. Hina also wore a pair of long danglers from Aquamarine Jewellery. How supple is her day look?!

View this post on Instagram Day 3 @festivaldecannes A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 16, 2019 at 3:36pm PDT

Hina will be attending the premiere of her short film Lines, set in the backdrop of the Kargil War. She is also a part of the panel that will engage in a discussion with the audience. "It's a huge honour. I have been following the Cannes Film Festival as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content," she said in an earlier statement.

View this post on Instagram Believe in your dreams @festivaldecannes . A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 16, 2019 at 3:37pm PDT

Hina had a successful stint portraying the antagonist Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and recently exited the show. We hear she is now all set to pursue a bigger career and is planning to step into films. If reports are to be believed, her first project will be with Vikram Bhatt and is scheduled to go on floors soon.