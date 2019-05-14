  3. Hollywood
Schumacher documentary to hit market at Cannes film festival

Cannes 2019: Michael Schumacher documentary to hit the market at the film festival

Former world champion Formula One driver Michael Schumacher will be the subject of a new documentary by two German filmmakers in a production fully supported by his family, reports said on Monday.

