Cannes 2019: Selena Gomez and Eva Longoria look dazzling as the film fest kicks off

Selena Gomez, Julianne Moore and Eva Longoria were among the stars who helped kick off the Cannes Film Festival in style on Tuesday evening. Some of the most famous faces from the world of entertainment are heading to France this week for the glitzy movie event. Pop star/actress Selena Gomez was among the first to walk the red carpet, stunning in a white Louis Vuitton bra top and skirt for the premiere of the opening film The Dead Don't Die. She was joined by Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria, who looked incredible in a pink satin and sequin gown.

Actress Julianne Moore wowed in an emerald green strapless number, while model Alessandra Ambrosio chose a sheer dress covered in sequins and feathers. Cannes jury member Elle Fanning, 21, wore peach for her first outing on the panel of the legendary event. During an earlier press conference, she defended her appointment to the jury - insisting she's not too young.

She said, "I am young, [but] I started acting very young as well. I've been on many movie sets and started off with one of the best… I feel proud to represent a young voice at this festival."

The festival will also feature the highly-anticipated premiere of Elton John movie Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton. There will also be a much-hyped screening of Quentin Tarantino's star-studded movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.