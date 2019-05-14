  3. Hollywood
Selena Gomez

Hollywood

Cannes 2019: Selena Gomez makes it to France, kicks off the gala with a goofy update

Before the Cannes 2019, Selena Gomez is up for some fun time!

back
Cannes 2019Cannes Film Festival 2019EntertainmentFrench RivierahollywoodSelena Gomez
nextKim Kardashian 'threatened' by Meghan Markle after royal baby Archie stole her thunder

within