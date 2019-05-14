Cannes 2019: Selena Gomez makes it to France, kicks off the gala with a goofy update

Rushabh Dhruv May 15 2019, 12.15 am May 15 2019, 12.15 am

The 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival commences from May 14 and fans are waiting with bated breath to witness their favourite celebrities walking down the red carpet. It’s that time of the year when the who’s who of the showbiz world will make the world go gaga over their fashion choices. More than anyone else, it's the style critic out there who are eagerly waiting to see which celeb will rock the red carpet at the French Riviera. But before the pictures from the big night start pouring in, we have got our hands on what singer Selena Gomez's is up to.

The Fetish singer, Selena is making her presence felt at the Cannes Film Festival this year for her new zombie film, The Dead Don’t Die. Helmed by Jim Jarmusch, the horror flick will officially open the Cannes Film Festival. Just before the starry night, Gomez took to her Insta account and posted a series of photos which sees her making weird expressions. Going by the photos, we can say that the actress has reached her stay in France and is all preeped up for the big night.

Have a look at Selena Gomez's goofed up post below:

View this post on Instagram hi Cannes...you’re very pretty A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 14, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

Cannes Film Festival 2019 will go on till May 25. Apart from Hollywood beauties, just like the past years, Bollywood babes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be marking their entries at the French Riviera this year too. Talking about some of the films that will be screened at this year’s event, the list comprises of The Dead Don’t Die, Little Joe, Sorry We Missed You, Atlantics, Rocketman, Diego Maradona, Too Old To Die Young, Parasite, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and others.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest update from Cannes 2019!