Cannes 2019: The Jury list for 72nd film festival has no Indians

Debanu Das May 14 2019, 11.55 pm May 14 2019, 11.55 pm

The Cannes Film Festival has announced the full list of the jury for the 72nd edition of the festival. The president of the Jury is director Alejandro González Iñárritu, and he will be accompanied by eight members of the jury, selected from four different continents. Two of them are also the winners of the Cannes’ Grand Prix award. This year’s jury will have five men and four women, who will be in charge of deciding the winner of the Palme d'Or award.

Iñárritu will have with him two Frenchmen, including writer Enki Bilal and filmmaker Robin Campillo. Besides them, Senegalese actress Maimouna N’Diaye and Elle Fanning, an American actress will also be present a part of the jury. Italian filmmaker Alica Rohrwacher and American director Kelly Reichardt are among the jury list as well. Finally, we also have the Oscar nominees Yorgos Lanthimos and Paweł Pawlikowski completing the list.

There are no Indians in this year's Cannes jury list

As you can see, the list does not include a single Indian. Back in the 35th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, held in 1982, India’s Mrinal Sen was among the judges. An old photo from the event shows the filmmaker seat between the likes of Suzo Cecchid’Amico, Giorgio Strehler, Geraldine Chaplin, Claude Soule, Sidney Lumet, Jean Jacques Annaud, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Rene Thevenet and Florian Hopf.

The 2019 edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be taking place between May 14 and May 25. The Jim Jarmusch film, The Dead Don’t Die will be the opening film this year. The film will be fighting to win the Palme d’Or. From India, Hina Khan’s short film Lines will be the only Indian film that will be screened. There’s not a lot known about the film, apart from it being a tragic love story set in Kashmir during the Kargil war.