Cannes Film Festival 2019: Interesting facts about the gala that you did not know

Ranjini Maitra May 14 2019

It's a matter of a few more hours before the Cannes Film Festival 2019 rolls out. The cinematic extravaganza brings films from all across the world in various languages to one globally admired platform, also recognising the best of artists. At the same time, with beauty queens representing different countries gracing the red carpet, it is almost a mini fashion carnival for a week. Like every year, a number of Indian beauties including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut will be appearing at the Cannes red carpet.

As we proceed towards the festivals, we thought of letting you know about a few interesting facts about the Cannes Film Festival, that you did not know!

#1

For example, did you know that the first chapter of the festival was planned in 1939? But it was delayed for seven long years, owing to monetary crunches as well as World War II. Finally, in 1946, the very first Cannes Film Festival Was held.

#2

The Palme d'Or (the Golden Palm Branch) is the highest prize that an individual or a film can win at the Cannes. The Palm Branch is made out of 24-carat gold and crystal. Every year, the festival authority makes two palm branches, keeping in mind a situation where two winners might emerge or there might be an accidental loss.

#3

In 2018, the festival authority introduced a telephone hotline service in collaboration with the French Government, to provide help in case someone fell victim to sexual harassment during the festival. This came to place after the past and sexual and gender controversies and the Harvey Weinstein controversy that shook Hollywood.

#4

The red carpet generously spread for the ravishing guests to walk upon, is reportedly 2 km long! Given the number of guests that drop in, the carpet is changed 3 times a day. This amounts to the carpet being changed approximately 35-40 times through the entire duration of the festival.

#5

The festival's budget can rise up to 20 Million Euros. That's an expensive affair, right? Half of this expenditure comes from public funding. The rest is taken care of by official partners and group contributions.

#6

In 1948 and 1950, the festival could not be held due to monetary issues. In 1968, however, it began and had to come to a halt midway, owing to the May 1968 civil unrest in France. Following back to back strikes and universities, as well as factories, being occupied by protestors, the country's economy almost came to a standstill.

#7

Right from the year it began (1946) to 1959, only French men chaired the jury. Belgian writer Georges Simenon, in 1960. broke the trend, becoming the chairman of the committee.

The Cannes Film Festival 2019 kickstarts on Tuesday i.e. 14th May night and will continue till 25th May. Keep an eye at this place for the freshest updates!