Cannes Film Festival: Kendall Jenner and Pamela Anderson lead best dressed at amfAR Gala

This year's amfAR Gala is a glitzy showbiz bash at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France and is part of the Cannes Film Festival. The celeb-filled event saw a number of A-listers arrive, with spectacular outfits the order of the day on the red carpet. With so many stunning arrivals, it took something special to stand out from the crowd but the likes of Kendall Jenner and Pamela Anderson did just that, along with a number of celebs that showed the Gala is one of the must-attend events of the season.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, 23, wore a vibrant pink Giambatistta Valli X H&M ballgown which showed off her envy-inducing long legs.

Actress Eva Longoria, 44, wore a bridal-inspired dress which was topped and tailed by nude strappy heels and glittery drop earrings.

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, 51, was the picture of elegance in a pastel pink gown that was set off by its ruffles.

Canadian Model Winnie Harlow, 24, lit up the red carpet in a multi-coloured dress which was accentuated by a 'poofy' black train.

Singer Dua Lipa meanwhile was a burst of colour in a red dress with a thigh-high split. The 23-year-old wore a tiered fluffy dress and put the red carpet to shame when it came to bringing that colour to Cannes.

Charli XCX struck a rather different look to her normal extravagant entrances. The 26-year-old British singer can take some big risks on the red carpet but her Cannes outfit was a demure pinky white gown that was elegance personified.

Swimsuit designer Kimberley Garner, 29, swooped into the Gala with a sequinned white gown that was offset by a cape that gave the impression of giving Kimberley angelic wings.

View this post on Instagram Last night for #Amfar dressed by @julienmacdonald A post shared by Kimberley Garner (@kimberleygarner) on May 24, 2019 at 12:43am PDT

Victoria's Secret angel Stella Maxwell, 29, channeled Disney's frozen with an ice blue Atelier Versace gown which had diamonds and shards of mirrors, that gave the effect of icicles dripping down the dress.