  3. Hollywood
Cannes Film Festival: Kendall Jenner and Pamela Anderson lead best dressed at amfAR Gala

Hollywood

Cannes Film Festival: Kendall Jenner and Pamela Anderson lead best dressed at amfAR Gala

The amfAR 2019 Gala saw some stunning red carpet appearances.

back
amfAR GalaAtelier VersaceCannes 2019Charli XCXDua LipaEva LongoriaKeeping up with the kardashiansKendall JennerKimberley GarnerPamela AndersonStella MaxwellWinnie Harlow
nextKylie Jenner breaks down on KUWTK after Jordyn Woods 'f***ed up' with Tristan Thompson

within