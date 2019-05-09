Cannes Film Festival: Sylvester Stallone's Rambo V has a French connection

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 1.02 pm May 09 2019, 1.02 pm

Four parts of the Rambo franchise have been a great success at the box office already and now the makers are coming up with Rambo V: Last Blood. The audience is very keen to check out its first teaser. In 2018 the movie was re-announced and was scheduled for filming in September 2018. The plot goes around Rambo fighting a Mexican drug association. Stallone is also writing the script with Matt Cirulnick and the film will be directed by the Get The Gringo director, Adrian Grunberg.

Snippets of the film will be shown out of competition in a special May 24 career tribute to the 72-year-old American actor at Cannes who made a name as an action hero in the 1980s.

"Sly" Stallone has already visited Cannes several times, notably in 2014 to promote "The Expendables 3" when he turned up with co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Harrison Ford atop armoured vehicles.

The title of the latest Rambo movie is a nod to the first one, 1982's "Rambo: First Blood", which introduced the musclebound survivalist Vietnam veteran to audiences -- and kicked off a second lucrative franchise for Stallone alongside his "Rocky" films.

A restored version of that first movie will also be shown in the Cannes tribute.

Sylvester being a multifaceted personality has even directed the fourth part of the series but this time he is not directing. But his exceptional screenwriting will definitely impress the audience. Sylvester is playing the role of John J Rambo in the film. The movie is set to hit the theatres on September 20, 2019 and we eagerly wait to get drooled the action.