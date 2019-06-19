Rushabh Dhruv June 19 2019, 6.12 pm June 19 2019, 6.12 pm

Avengers: Endgame created a worldwide stir at the box office. The 22nd film of the MCU, which marked the conclusion of its gigantic superhero universe, hit the big screens on April 26, 2019. Right from jam-packed cinema halls to emotional fans crying at the end of the movie, Endgame left a mark. While it was Iron Man( Robert Downey Jr) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) who said goodbye to the series by killing themselves for their team. However, Avengers: Endgame did not mean the end of Captain America, as in the series he gives off his powerful shield to someone special. Steve ultimately chose Falcon as his replacement, making actor Anthony Mackie the new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Now in a recent interaction at Celebrity Fan Fest, Anthony was quizzed about his new role as Captain America and how he learned that he was the chosen one. The actor revealed that it was Chris Evans himself who told him about the development. "It was a cool moment, the fact that usually, they sit you down, and it's Kevin Feige and all the producers and they're like, 'You're gonna do this.' But it was a cool moment that I got to learn it from one of my dear friends (Chris Evans), instead of somebody else," Mackie was quoted as saying by Comicbook.com.