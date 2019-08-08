Antara Kashyap August 08 2019, 11.59 am August 08 2019, 11.59 am

After Chris Hemsworth revealed that his favourite scene in Avengers: Endgame was the one in which Thor exchanges his hammer with Captain America mid-battle, Chris Evans has opened up about his favourite scene from the film. Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film of Marvel's Infinity Saga and serves as a goodbye to many of our favourite characters. Remembering this epic film, Chris Evans revealed that his favourite scene was when the two Captain Americas, one from 2011 and one from 2023, battle it out with each other.

Chris Evan's favourite scene is also one of the most iconic ones created by Marvel, as it is the ultimate tribute to Captain America's character. The 2011 Captain America says his signature line, "I can do this all day" and the 2023 one says, "I know" because he knows that his past version is stubborn. The line was first said by a weak and frail Steve Rogers in an alley in Brooklyn during the 1930s when he was getting bullied, in the film Captain America: The First Avenger. Since then, Steve Rogers has time and again said this line, when he has risen again from a violent blow. The scene in Avengers: Endgame is part a tribute to his heroism, and part comedy. This is because while the 2011 version of the superhero is heroic and ready to fight himself (he thinks it's the villain Loki) the 2023 version has had enough of his own stubborn self and will have to hurt him. A nod to the past is what makes this scene, as well as Marvel films, so special.

