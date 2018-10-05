Captain America signs off, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds bid farewell

Here’s a disheartening news for all Avengers fans. After playing Captain America for almost a decade, Chris Evans finally announced that it’s over! Along with informing fans that he has wrapped up with the shoot of Avengers 4, he also dropped a hint that he has officially hung up his shield. Calling it an ‘honor’ to play the role over years, he took to his Twitter account on Thursday to thank the team and the audience.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Evans had earlier alluded to retiring the character in an interview with the New York Times saying, “You get off the train before they push you off”. Does that mean that Avengers 4 will see Captain sacrificing himself to save others? Moreover, two years prior to the NYT article, Evans told Rolling Stone that 2016’s Captain America: Civil War would be the last installment of Captain America.

Reacting first to the sad goodbye note was his fellow member of the Marvel family, Deadpool’s Ryan Reynold.

I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 4, 2018

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock replied to his tweet, calling Captain America ‘an iconic character’ and extended his wishes.

What a run you had brother. Congrats on breathing life into such an iconic character. Keep on keepin’ on 🤙🏾 https://t.co/yg38AcXNUi — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 4, 2018

Evans’ The Gifted co-star Mckenna Grace also replied to his tweet posting a sad emoji.

😓Love you @ChrisEvans Will always say you are the best!!!! Team Cap Forever❤️ https://t.co/E9KLRS2AuY — Mckenna Grace (@MckennaGraceful) October 4, 2018

Avengers 4 will hit the big screens on May 3, 2019.