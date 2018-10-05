Captain America signs off, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds bid farewell

Here’s a disheartening news for all Avengers fans. After playing Captain America for almost a decade, Chris Evans finally announced that it’s over! Along with informing fans that he has wrapped up with the shoot of Avengers 4, he also dropped a hint that he has officially hung up his shield. Calling it an ‘honor’ to play the role over years, he took to his Twitter account on Thursday to thank the team and the audience.
Evans had earlier alluded to retiring the character in an interview with the New York Times saying, “You get off the train before they push you off”. Does that mean that Avengers 4 will see Captain sacrificing himself to save others? Moreover, two years prior to the NYT article, Evans told Rolling Stone that 2016’s Captain America: Civil War would be the last installment of Captain America.
Reacting first to the sad goodbye note was his fellow member of the Marvel family, Deadpool’s Ryan Reynold.
Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock replied to his tweet, calling Captain America ‘an iconic character’ and extended his wishes.
Evans’ The Gifted co-star Mckenna Grace also replied to his tweet posting a sad emoji.
Avengers 4 will hit the big screens on May 3, 2019.