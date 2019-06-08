In Com Staff June 08 2019, 5.42 pm June 08 2019, 5.42 pm

Higher. Further. Faster. There is no more powerful a hero than Carol Danvers. But maybe she is about to meet her villainous match. The first Captain Marvel film was a huge billion-dollar success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and star Brie Larson and told the origin story of the heroine and was set in the 1990s as she was caught in the middle of the war between the alien races the Kree and the Skrulls. The character left for space at the end of the film before making her return to Earth in the present day to aid Earth's Mightiest Heroes in the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. It sounded like Danvers had been busy saving the universe in between, but a new apparent leak on Reddit has suggested where the sequel will take Captain Marvel. But as always do take with a pinch of salt considering the source.

Potential spoiler warning for Captain Marvel 2

According to Reddit user TheMarvelScoopMaster, the sequel film is still in the early stages of writing but the timeline and central villain for the film have been settled on."The film will take place between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame," said the Reddit user. "No A-Force film as many wanted. If you watch Endgame you'll notice Carol is more world-weary, they're looking to explain why with the sequel."

So another prequel to the majority of the MCU films? It would certainly be another interesting move but would continue to portray Danvers as an established hero in the universe. The Reddit user also claimed to know the antagonist for the film. "The film will involve the Kree once again and the Skrulls, and focus on their conflict. Carol learns of a 'superweapon' and goes on a search for it, only to realize it's Korvac. "She sympathizes with him; her and Korvac bond over being guinea pigs for the Kree basically. So when he betrays her and turns heel she's left devastated."

Michael Korvac is a villainous character from Marvel Comics who is a treacherous interloper from another dimension who fled to ours before accidentally stumbling on the ship of powerful Marvel character Galactus. His tampering with Galactus' technology saw him imbued with the power cosmic and become a God-like being.