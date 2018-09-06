Captain Marvel first look: Brie Larson is killing the red and blue suit

Following a series of leaks and viral images of merchandise, we finally have the first look of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Speculation about Captain Marvel’s suit erupted when images from the set showed Larson wearing a green outfit. Then came the notepads where Captain Marvel was pictured in her iconic red and blue suit. In the cover image for EW, Larson is pictured wearing the red and blue suit.

Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The much anticipated film is set in the 1990s and these are the first official images of the film. According to the report, Carol Danvers will already have her powers when the story begins. As a part-human part-Kree character, she will be ditching her life on earth to become part of an elite military team known as Starforce, on the Kree planet of Hala.

Carol will be trained by the commander of the Starforce, played by Jude Law. The new recruit is likely to face the Skrulls, the MCU’s deadliest villains with the ability to shapeshift. A few familiar characters will make a return and this includes Hounsou’s Korath and Lee Pace’s Ronan the Accuser, who were first shown in Guardians of the Galaxy. The film will also show Nick fury before he lost one of his eyes.

Captain Marvel is slated to release in March 2019 and is being directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, supported by a budget of $118 million.