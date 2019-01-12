image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald call it quits after 3 years of engagement

Hollywood

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald call it quits after 3 years of engagement

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 12 2019, 4.59 pm
back
Alex GreenwaldBreak UpBrie LarsonCaptain MarvelcoupleEntertainmenthollywood
nextGrace and Frankie Season 5 trailer: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin latest series gets a RuPaul twist
ALSO READ

Avengers: Endgame, Lion King, Toy Story 4; Hollywood films that we can’t wait to watch in 2019

New Year special: Hollywood films to look out for in 2019

Captain Marvel Trailer: Feminists rejoice as Brie Larson slays as Carol Danvers