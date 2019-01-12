Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald call it quits after 3 years of engagement

2018 saw many break ups in Hollywood. Right from Ariana Grande and Mac Miller to John Cena and Nikki Bella, many couples called it quits after a romantic session with each other. While we thought that 2019 will be a good year and we will see more happy endings and no heartbreaks, here's a shocker. Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and fiance Alex Greenwald have reportedly called it splits after their engagement of almost three years. “They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” a source told People.

After several years of seeing each other, the two got engaged in May 2016. It was in Tokyo where the man (Greenwald) asked his girl (Larson) the question in March 2016. The two kept their relationship under wraps for a good period of time until Larson was papped with her engagement ring. Larson in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January 2016 gushed about Alex when she was asked about her that-time-boyfriend. She said, "Oh man, I mean, he's the other half of the equation, how can you explain support? I mean, it goes beyond anything. He's just my person, he's my best friend."

In 2016, when Larson won Oscar award for her Outstanding Performance in a leading role for Room, she even shouted out some lovely words while accepting the Academy Award. FYI, Brie stars in an MCU movie, Captain Marvel which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2019.