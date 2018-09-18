Captain Marvel Trailer: Feminists rejoice as Brie Larson slays as Carol Danvers

Hollywood is finally hearing the pleas of women worldwide. After the herculean success of DC's Woman Woman, it is Marvel's Captain Marvel that takes up the mantle of providing a suitable role model to the girls of the world. Female superheroes are finally getting the recognition they most rightly deserve. Have a look at the official trailer for Captian Marvel here:

Now, let's be honest: the trailer is AWESOME. Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and the trailer depicts Danvers' return to Earth after her stint in the Starforce. According to the trailer, she cannot recall her Earth memories while enlisting the services of our main man, Nick Fury, to fight a known villain.

That being said, comparisons to Patty Jenkins' Women Woman will be made, and why not, since WW passed the Bechdel Test with flying colours. Another thing we must be honest about is the portrayal of women in superhero films. Either they're the damsels in distress or they're basically just sidekicks and eye candies; take for example the disaster Suicide Squad made of Harley Quinn. It is about damn time that women get better roles, and strong roles like Captain Marvel (and Wonder Woman) will lead the charge of this revolution. The revolution will not only be televised, but it will also rule the screens of Earth and beyond.

The film releases on 8th March 2019, on International Woman's Day. Starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, the film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

