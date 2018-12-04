Captain Marvel trailer review: Brie Larson’s character flies fast(her) and strong(her)

Another Marvel trailer was dropped early Tuesday but this one is different from what we have seen before. The comic turned film giant’s first female-driven superhero film is here and if Captain America is on his way out then put your hands together for Captain Marvel and the actress heading her story, Brie Larson. The Marvel Universe has been waiting for a saviour after the absolute battering the Avengers got from Thanos and it looks like Brie’s Captain is ready to go higher and further to save the galaxy.

The origin story of a female superhero has worked wonders for DC in the past. Gal Gadot fronted Wonder Woman has made quite a killing at the box office both in India and abroad. Captain Marvel would hope to do the same for Marvel. Set in the 90’s the trailer reminds us of acid wash jeans and fanny packs. The pack may be making a comeback but if you were a kid growing up in the 90’s you know exactly what we mean.

Brie Larson is Carol Danvers, a former Air Force pilot of Starforce, an elite Kree military team. It looks like she has been away from the planet for a while and, like Jason Bourne, May have to remember her old life to win this battle. In the pursuit of her true identity Danvers meets a young Nick Fury, when he still had both his eyes intact. Hollywood’s de-aging tech comes in handy here as we see a considerably younger Samuel L Jackson helping Brie in her quest.

Not to be confused with DC’s Captain Marvel who was later rechristened Shazaam, this is a first film ever for Marvel’s Captain. Directed by Anna Biden and Ryan Fleck, the film also stars Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Clark Gregg, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and Mckenna Grace. Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019