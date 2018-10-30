Cardi B and Nicki Minaj war heats up, Minaj called a 'liar'

The on-going feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B seems to be going on forever. Apart from a lot of celebs like Kelly Rowland and 50 Cent speaking out after the shocking shoe-altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS event, Nicki opened up about it on an episode of Queen Radio, her show on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio.

Stirring up the tension between her and Cardi B, Minaj on Monday claimed that Cardi was actually attacked at the New York Fashion Week party by Rah Ali, a friend of Minaj who was also Cardi B’s Love and Hip Hop co-star, rather than attacked by the security, as it was previously claimed. Minaj also offered to pay $100,000 to anyone who would provide the surveillance footage of their altercation.

"There is no way I can lie about this because there is surveillance footage from the building where the assault took place," she said. "Rah really beat Cardi's a-- really bad, like really bad."

Cardi wasted no time and took to Instagram to hit back on nearly every one of the Barbie Dreams singer’s claims.

“You lie so much you can’t keep up with your fuckin’ lies,” she said.

In the month of September, several videos surfaced appearing to show Cardi B and Minaj’s altercation at the New York Fashion Week. The videos show Cardi B, who gave birth to her first child, Kulture, in July, throwing a shoe at Minaj. The singer claimed the rapper had insulted her parenting skills and was trying to ruin her progress in the music industry.