image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj war heats up, Minaj called a 'liar'

Hollywood

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj war heats up, Minaj called a 'liar'

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 30 2018, 8.07 pm
back
Barbie DreamsCardi BEntertainmenthollywoodKultureNew York Fashion WeekNicki MinajRah Ali
nextPriyanka Chopra gets candid on what makes beau Nick Jonas her right man
ALSO READ

American Music Awards 2018: All fashionably fabulous looks from the red carpet

Shoe wars! Nicki Minaj unleashes verbal attack at Cardi B

MTV VMAs 2018: Style and sophistication rule the red carpet!