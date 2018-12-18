Hollywood Cardi B and Offset to reunite this Christmas, but only for their daughter Murtuza Nullwala December 18 2018, 9.41 am December 18 2018, 9.41 am

It was a few days ago when Cardi B took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband Offset have decided to part ways. However, while Cardi B is firm on her split with Offset, the latter wants her to take him back in her life. After the announcement of the spilt, Offset has expressed his regret and sorrow about their breakup. The rapper even recorded an emotional video and asked her to take him back. Cardi B is in no mood to reunite with Offset, but she wants her daughter to have a happy family and that’s why Cardi B and Offset will spend Christmas together.

A source told E! News, "Cardi will always love Offset, but ultimately lost trust in their relationship. Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter. It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together." A couple of days ago, Cardi had a concert in Los Angeles and Offset came on stage and presented her with a massive floral display worth $15,000 that said ‘Take Me Back Cardi’.Not just that, the rapper pleaded to Cardi in front of the live audience and said, "I just wanna tell you I'm sorry, bro, in person, in front of the world. I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you that, I'm there."

We wonder if Cardi B will ever agree to take him back.