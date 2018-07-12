home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Cardi B and Offset welcome a baby girl, reveal her name too

First published: July 11, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Updated: July 11, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

On Wednesday, rapper Cardi B shared a picture from her nude maternity photo shoot announcing to the world that she and rapper-husband Offset became proud parents to a baby girl on July 10.

She shared a picture flaunting her fully-grown baby bump and even announced the name of her newborn.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

In the past, during an interaction with Rolling Stone magazine, Cardi B had spoken about embracing motherhood. She had said, “I don’t want to miss one second. I don’t want to miss no smiles, I don’t want to miss no new movement, I don’t want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter.”

Her pregnancy earned her a lot of flak as people felt she was at the peak of her career at the time. She even addressed it while interacting with New York’s Hot 97 radio station. She said, “I hate the certain things people say . . . like 'I feel bad for her. Why is she doing that in the height of her career?' and it's just like why can't I have both? Why do I have to choose a baby or a career? Why do I have to be in my mid-30s to have a baby? What am I doing wrong?”

