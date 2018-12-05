Cardi B announces split with husband and baby daddy Offset

It was in September last year that Cardi B secretly got married to Offset. Later she revealed about the marriage and it was in April this year that the two announced her pregnancy. In July, Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus. And now, here’s a sad news for the fans of both the singers. The two have decided to part ways. Cardi B took to Instagram to announce the split with her husband.

The singer has shared a video in which she is saying that she has been trying to work out things with her daughter’s father. They are good friends and business partners, but things haven’t worked out for them as husband and wife. She has said that it’s not anybody’s fault, they have just grown out of love. She has also stated in the video that it might take time for them to get divorced, but she is always going to love Offset as he is the father of her daughter.

Well, we still hope that things get sorted between the two as they haven’t filed for a divorce yet. However, we can just hope!