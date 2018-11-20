Cardi B fulfils her dream, buys her mum a new house

Rapper Cardi B recently bought her mother a house in New York. You’d think that’s no biggie, coz’ a lotta people ought to be buying houses there right? Well, Cardi didn’t just buy any house, she bought something she believes is fit for NY standards. A video posted on her Instagram showed her walking through the home meant for her mum.

The newly purchased, two storey pad has a built-in gym and a basement, besides a fireplace. Cardi revealed that she wanted to buy her mum a house last year, but she could only afford one with price tag of $600,000. According to her, that would’ve looked like ‘sh*t’ in New York. Not wanting to give up, she saved up and bought her this new crib. Though we don’t know what the tag on this house is, it is a safe bet that it’s over $600,000.

Meanwhile, the Bodak Yellow star shared an Instagram story where she posed in front of a mirror – leaving little to the imagination. The topless pic had Cardi showing off her toned looks since giving birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10.

Earlier Cardi had said that she requires a breast ‘renovation’, after going through a bit of post-partum depression, as per a report on E! Online. "I'm getting my t-ts done. I don't give a f--k. Matter of fact, I'm not even going to call it a surgery. I'm just going to say a ’t-tty renovation' because I got to renovate these s--ts," she said.