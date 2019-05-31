Afp May 31 2019, 9.03 pm May 31 2019, 9.03 pm

"Kill' em all, put them hoes to rest/Walk in, bulletproof vest/Please tell me who she gon' check/ Murder scene, Cardi made a mess," she spits over an orchestral beat. Earlier this week, Cardi B previewed the song on social media through a series of bold teasers. She first published, on Twitter, a photo of Aileen Wuornos in a handcuffed pose -- this former sex worker was executed in 2002 after being convicted for the murders of seven men.

PRESS SINGLE AND OFFICIAL COVER ART DROPS THIS FRIDAY 5/31 pic.twitter.com/UMyASZirjD — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2019

She later posted a photo of herself posing in a similar way inside a courtroom.

View this post on Instagram PRESS SINGLE AND OFFICIAL ART WORK DROPS THIS WEEK ON 5/31 !!! A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on May 27, 2019 at 5:34pm PDT

The final teaser depicted Cardi B being escorted out of a courtroom, as paparazzi surrounded her.

View this post on Instagram PRESS DROPS AT MIDNIGHT! A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on May 30, 2019 at 3:06pm PDT

It is unclear if Press will appear on her next album, which will follow her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy. Cardi B said in an Instagram Live session in January that she was hoping to release a new LP this year. "Of course it's gonna be an album in 2019. Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that 'Invasion of Privacy' came out, but I don't know how possible that's gonna be because I feel like I'm going to be extremely, extremely busy," she said.

More recently, she came under fire for cancelling several tour dates over plastic surgery complications.

"My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro," she told fans in an Instagram Live session. "So no I don't have time to work out... I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won't get fixed... I'm cancelling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do."