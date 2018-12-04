Cardi B is a ferocious tigress twerking in Miami!

American singer Cardi B has turned into a tigress. Don’t believe us? Hang on, we have proof! While, the singer is sexy and we know it, but her latest set of pictures doing the rounds of social media are insanely WILD. Twerking at the Miami beach, we are literally going gaga over Cardi’s this look. As per TMZ, Cardi B was shooting for a music video (Twerk) where we see her painted as a tigress. As seen in the photos, the rapper is twerking near a pole and soaring the temperature high. Uff, can someone call the fire brigade?

From far away, it may seem like a party, but Nah, that’s how Cardi B works and we are ogling over the same. The reports further elaborate that the singer is in Miami shooting with the City Girls. Talking about her body paint, we see a tiger’s face drawn on the ‘She Bad’ singers back while one of the city girls is painted like a Zebra. Oh-boy!

The rapper had to appear in New York City criminal court on Monday with regards to the hearing in the assault and reckless endangerment case that ensued after a fight at a strip club. Well, the singer did not turn up to solve the legal mess, as she was twerking in Miami. Few reports also state that if Cardi skips court the next time, she can be behind the bars too.

Well, no one likes a sexy Tigress in a cage. Are you listening B?