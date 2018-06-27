Cardi B shares a nine month old secret on social media

Wedding announcements are big and if you’re a celebrity, it’s bound to send your fans in a tizzy. Sometimes stars like to keep it a big secret and sometimes it’s out there for all to see. That’s pretty much what happened to Cardi B. the American rapper secretly married hip-hop artist Offset, nine months ago but made the announcement only on June 26, at the dead of the night.

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" tweeted the 25-year-old.

LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE AND DRINK CRANBERRY JUICE !!! pic.twitter.com/ReVW844aXb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 26, 2018

Speaking about her marriage, she said that she and her then boyfriend were new to it, and broke up and made up multiple times. On one September morning, they suddenly decided to get married. It was only her cousin and her fiancé who were present. They had no rings, no dresses and no makeup either.

“Well now since you lil nosey f*cks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock," tweeted Cardi B.

On the cover of Rolling Stone’s July issue, Cardi B and her husband Offset were featured. Cardi can be seen showing off her baby bump while Offset sat on a stool, kissing her belly.