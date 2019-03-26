Cardi B sues Vloggers who tried to degrade her image by 'spreading lies'

American rapper Cardi B has once again made it to the headlines, but not because of a new song or her on and off relationship with rapper offset. This time, Cardi B has taken legal action against two Vloggers over defamatory claims made about her. According to a report in E! Online, the rapper has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Vloggers, who she claims are ‘trying to tarnish’ her image and ‘spread lies.’ According to the legal documents obtained by the online portal, Cardi B is behind Latasha Kebe and Starmarie Ebony Jones.

The lawsuit alleges that these Vloggers made ‘defamatory statements’ against the artist. In a now-deleted long Instagram post, Cardi B broke her silence on the issue. She wrote, "I didn't really wanted to entertain this but ya know me and gossipinthecity never got along for years, and we always go back and forth, but what wrong is wrong and I'm glad she put me up on this," Cardi began. "This person I'm suing is trying to tarnish my name and spread lies in other people blogs like gossipinthecity spread all types of disgusting rumors about me and it has gotten worst."

The rapper further added, “Stop trying to involve people in your disgusting goal on trying to dirty my name everything you accused me of doing and having will be proven with documents and test in court. By the way, my father drives me and I NEVER NEVER had an assistant.”

The lawsuit reveals that Latasha had ‘put up at least twenty-three videos’ about Cardi B on her social media platform called unWinewithTashaK. It added that while Cardi B was pregnant, Latasha published a video where she said that as a result of Cardi’s actions, the rapper’s then-unborn child may have intellectual disabilities. Starmarie, on the other hand, went live on Instagram, wherein she made false, malicious and defamatory statements about the rapper. Starmarie also claimed that Cardi B took Molly and cocaine.