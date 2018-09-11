Carrie Underwood walks her way to Hollywood fame

American singer Carrie Underwood is all set to receive a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 20. The installation will be the 2,646th star on the iconic landmark. Underwood will be honoured under the recording category and the ceremony will be held in front of the Capitol records building.

According to reports, the guest speakers for the unveiling include Simon Cowell, with whom Underwood shared the most amount of time on television. Brad Paisley, another star of the country genre, will also be a speaker for the event. He and Carrie had co-hosted the CMA Awards for 11 years. Besides them, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Leron Gubler will also be present.

According to Fox News, after winning American Idol in 2005, the now 35-year-old has received six CMA Awards, 18 CMT Music Awards, 12 American Music awards and also won seven Grammys. Reports mentioned that Underwood is one of the most consistent graduates of American Idol, with every one of her songs released after the show reaching the top 10s on country charts.

Underwood’s latest album titled Cry Pretty is scheduled to release on September 14. She will soon start preparations for the Cry Pretty Tour 360, which is scheduled for May 2019. To make things even better, Underwood recently revealed that she has another child on the way.