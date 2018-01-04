Cate Blanchett to head Cannes Film Festival 2018 jury

According to the Cannes film festival organizers Australian actor Cate Blanchett will head the jury this year. A two-time Academy award winner, Blanchett follows Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, who headed the 70th edition of the festival last year.

"We are delighted to welcome such a rare and unique artist whose talent and convictions enrich both screen and stage," top Cannes officials Pierre Lescure and Thierry Fremaux said in a statement.

The 48-year-old Blanchett, a campaigner against sexual harassment, said in a statement released on Thursday, “I have been to Cannes in many guises over the years; as an actress, producer, in the marketplace, the gala-sphere and in competition. But never solely for the sheer pleasure of watching the cornucopia of films this great festival harbors. I am humbled by the privilege and responsibility of presiding over this year's jury. This festival plays a pivotal role in bringing the world together to celebrate story; that strange and vital endeavour that all peoples share, understand and crave.”

Blanchett won the 2014 Oscar for best actress for her part in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, ten years after being awarded the Oscar for best supporting actress in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.

More recently, she joined the Time's Up initiative alongside other high-profile actresses including Reese Witherspoon and Emma Stone. The campaign aims to clamp down against sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace.The Cannes film festival will take place from May 8 to 19.