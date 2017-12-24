Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are chilling in India here’s what their holiday looks like

Hollywood is pouring into India these days. While Will Smith was in Mumbai recently to promote his latest digital release Bright, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are also in India but they are here for a pleasure trip. The couple, accompanied by their kids started their trip from Delhi. Husband Michel Douglas also shared a couple of pictures from their trip on his official Facebook page. He posed at places like Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, India Gate and at the Humayun’s Tomb.

They later traveled to Agra later for a visit to the Taj Mahal. The actors posed with their two children Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14 at the iconic Mughal monument and also strolled along the pristine gardens.

The images which Catherine posted got a lot of best wishes from her fans and admirers. While many appreciated her sense of style, others wished her a happy trip. Not just photos, on Wednesday, the actress also posted a video of them on a safari.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones have been married for 17 years. Michael became a first-time grandfather when his son Cameron, 39, `welcomed a daughter with his ‘beautiful Amazon warrior’ girlfriend Viviane Thibes, 40, on Monday.

We all hope that the star family will take back beautiful memories with them. We wonder how they found the Taj though considering a certain booklet in UP doesn’t consider it to be a place of wonder at all.