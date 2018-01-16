Catherine Zeta-Jones defends Michael Douglas: He supports #MeToo

Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has defended her husband Michael Douglas and has said that he supports the #MeToo movement, "more than anybody". Her statement came after the 73-year-old Basic Instinct star denied sexually harassing a former employee more than 30 years back, reported Page Six.

According to a report published by news agency ANI, during an interview to a leading US entertainment show, the 48-year-old actress said, "My reaction was that as two people who have been in this business - him longer than me -- was that we support 'Me Too' and the movement more than anybody, anybody - me as a woman, him as a man."

"And there was no other way than to be preemptive in a story that had to be watched. He did a statement, he did it. I think it's very clear the way that he stands. I cannot elaborate on something that's so very personal to him," she added while defending her husband against the alleged sexual harassment.

The Oscar-winning actress is impressed that women from the industry have come forout ward to open up about their own experiences. She also felt that it’s an "amazing" time for women. "We're seeing changes that have taken many years to even be talked about. It's an amazing time for women, and I really want women to remember how strong we are in numbers. This is going to die down. This is not going to be at the forefront of everyone's mind forever and ever and we're going to have to be kind to each other," explained the 'Chicago' star.

Only recently Schindler’s List star Liam Neeson had soken about how the campaign had become a bit of a witch hunt. In an interview to Irish Broadcaster RTE he said, “There's some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something and suddenly they're being dropped from their program." He had also said that he was “on the fence” regarding harassment charges against Dustin Hoffman.