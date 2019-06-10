Antara Kashyap June 10 2019, 6.37 pm June 10 2019, 6.37 pm

It was Celine Dion's 1,141st show at Las Vegas on Sunday, and sadly it was also her last. The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer has performed at The Colosseum at Las Vegas for the last 16 years and she ended her signature concert residency with an iconic show on Sunday, the 9th of July. Dion, who according to Forbes is the world's second richest female musician in the world, is also a five times Grammy award winner. The singer on Tuesday ended a part of her legacy with a show that paid tribute to her late husband René Angélil, who passed away in January 2016 after a long battle with cancer. She also closed the show with her new song - a powerful ballad called 'Flying on My Own'. Celine's decision came after she announced a new album, Courage, and a tour after a decade. "It's time to hit the road", she told the crowd.

The singer was very nervous and emotional about her last show. “I’m supposed to know what to say. There are lots of wonderful memories, you know, but it’s kind of strange at the same time because when they started to put it together I was here and it was like, I don’t know. Then I must have misunderstood something because I thought I was going to be here for three months or something like this, and here we are 16 years later. Maybe we have saved the best for last.” said Dion to the enthusiastic crowd consisting of 4,289 people. The singer was joined by her children - René-Charles, 18, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 8 , as she bowed to the audience at the end of her show. The singer kept the fans on their feet throughout the show, so much so that she had to keep asking her fans to sit. "Your ticket comes with a seat," she told the crowd. The crowd gave her a massive standing ovation at the end of her show.

Another iconic moment from Celine's show is when she paused her song for an audience member to go and pee. The singer remarked that the fan must've paid a fortune to get the front row tickets and deserved to watch the show without missing out. “We all waited for you,” she said to the fan after his break.

@celinedion delayed part of her final show for fan who had to go the bathroom!! Said for what he paid for tix she WILL wait!@FOX5Vegas @MOREFOX5 pic.twitter.com/ekzU7PlhwE — Sean McAllister (@SeanFOX5) June 9, 2019

Celine Dion has declared her new album Courage and tour for it, after over a decade. The album will signify a renaissance for her after her husband's death. Two biopics on the singer, Celine Before Celine and The Power of Love are in works.