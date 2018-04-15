Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld slams MeToo, says models should expect having their pants pulled about

The MeToo movement took the world by storm, taking on sexual harassment at the office, home, and public places. It even brought out stories of harassment from the fashion industry with many models coming out with allegations that were targeted at photographers. Unfortunately, Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of Chanel and Fendi fails to see the positive side of the campaign. When asked about his thoughts about MeToo, his reply turned out to be toxic.

“What shocks me most in all of this are the starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened. Not to mention the fact there are no prosecution witnesses. All their accusations of harassment, they have become quite toxic,” he said in an interview with Numéro magazine. Karl also added that he cannot stand Harvey Weinstein, citing that he had problems with him at amfAR. The amfAR Gala is organised during the Cannes Film Festival to aid in the fight against AIDS.

Though the movement had even started off in the fashion world, Lagerfeld said that both #MeToo and #TimesUp have "absolutely not" affected the way he goes about with his work. He also said that he read that one must ask a model if she is comfortable with posing, adding that as a designer, one can do nothing now. Lagerfeld also supported Karl Templar, creative director at Interview magazine, saying that he does not believe a word of the accusations against him.

"A girl complained he tried to pull her pants down and he is instantly excommunicated from a profession that up until then had venerated him. It’s unbelievable. If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent. They’re recruiting even!" he said.

Lagerfeld also feared that designers and photographers in the fashion industry are being accused even before the charges against them are proven.